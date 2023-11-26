Perfect Marriage Revenge Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Perfect Marriage Revenge episode 10 will air on MBN on Sunday (November 26) at 9:50 pm KST. Han Yi Joo and Seo Do Guk will face new challenges in the upcoming chapter. Some big revelations are awaiting the onscreen couple. They will dig deep into Lee Jung Hye and her past. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The revenge drama revolves around the life of a young woman named Han Yi Joo. She enters into a marriage contract with a young businessman named Seo Do Guk. The female lead travels back in time after she meets with a tragic accident. She planned revenge against her step-sister, step-mother, and former partner, Yoo Se Hyuk. It is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Here is everything about Perfect Marriage Revenge episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to watch?

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on MBN on Sunday (November 26) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Perfect Marriage Revenge Episode 10:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Casts and Spoilers

Sung Hoon portrays Seo Do Guk, Jung Yoo Min plays Han Yi Joo, Jin Ji Hee appears as Han Yoo Ra, Kang Shin Hyo features Seo Jong Wook, Oh Seung Yoon plays Yoo Se Hyuk, Lee Min Young portrays Lee Jung Hye, Jeon No Min features Han Jin Woong, Lee Byung Joon plays Han Woon Jae, Ban Hyo Jung appears as Lee Tae Ja, Kim Eung Soo plays Seo Young Kyun, Lee Mi Sook portrays Cha Yeon Hwa, and Oh Ha Nee features Seo Do Na in the fantasy romance drama.

The preview teases troubled moments for Lee Jung Hye and her daughter, Han Yoon Ra. Han Jin Woong and Han Woon Jae will join hands against the mother-daughter duo. The new teamwork could help the onscreen couple win their battle against Lee Jung Hye and her daughter, Han Yoon Ra.