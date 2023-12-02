Perfect Marriage Revenge Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Perfect Marriage Revenge episode 11 will air on MBN on Saturday (December 2) at 9:50 pm KST. Big revelations await Han Yi Joo and Seo Do Guk this week. The onscreen couple will finally learn the truth about their time travel. Han Yi Joo takes her husband to the Shamam to know her future. Will they get their happy ending? People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

The revenge drama revolves around the life of a young woman named Han Yi Joo. She enters into a marriage contract with a young businessman named Seo Do Guk. The female lead travels back in time after she meets with a tragic accident. She plans revenge against her step-sister, stepmother, and former partner, Yoo Se Hyuk. It is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Here is everything about Perfect Marriage Revenge episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to watch?

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on MBN on Saturday (December 2) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Perfect Marriage Revenge Episode 11:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Casts

Sung Hoon portrays Seo Do Guk, Jung Yoo Min plays Han Yi Joo, Jin Ji Hee appears as Han Yoo Ra, Kang Shin Hyo features Seo Jong Wook, Oh Seung Yoon plays Yoo Se Hyuk, Lee Min Young portrays Lee Jung Hye, Jeon No Min features Han Jin Woong, Lee Byung Joon plays Han Woon Jae, Ban Hyo Jung appears as Lee Tae Ja, Kim Eung Soo plays Seo Young Kyun, Lee Mi Sook portrays Cha Yeon Hwa, and Oh Ha Nee features Seo Do Na.

The preview for episode 11 teases troubled moments for the onscreen couple. They will share the hidden truth that they came from in the future. The couple meets the Shamam to find out if they will get their happy ending. Along with Han Yi Joo and Seo Do Guk, the viewers are curious about what will happen to the couple.