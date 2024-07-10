Perfect Marriage Revenge Actress Jung Yoo Min Announces Marriage with Non-celebrity Boyfriend

Actress Jung Yoo Min, who won the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide by portraying Han Yi Joo in MBN drama Perfect Marriage Revenge, has announced her marriage with a non-celebrity boyfriend. The actress shared the news through her agency, Big Picture ENT, on Tuesday (July 10). According to the entertainment company, Yoo Min will tie the knot in August.

The entertainment agency revealed that Yoo Min's wedding will be held in private. She was in a romantic relationship with her non-celebrity boyfriend for two years. The invitees include her family and close acquaintances only. After the agency announced the wedding news, her fans congratulated her through various social media platforms.

Here are a few messages from the fans:

#JungYooMin is getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend of 2 years in August! Congratulations to the couple.

#JungYooMin wedding in August? Congratulations babe!

Born in 1991, the Perfect Marriage Revenge actress began her journey with the TV world through a cameo role in the 2012 SBS drama The Birth of a Family. She made guest appearances in several mini-series, including Vengeance of the Bride, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Hospital Playlist, Itaewon Class, Hello, My Twenties!, Reply 1988, and Gap-dong.

Love in the Moonlight, Red Shoes, Red Balloon, and Room No. 9 are some of her known television projects. Yoo Min portrayed a mysterious person named Choi Ji Yeon in the SBS drama Connection. Her supporting role captured the attention of several K-drama fans worldwide.

Connection, starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung Nam, premiered on SBS on Friday (May 24) at 10:00 pm KST. It follows a well-respected detective named Jang Jae Kyung. The trusted detective from the narcotics unit gets kidnapped and forcibly addicted to a mysterious new drug. The mini-series will focus on the relationship between Jae Kyung and reporter Oh Yoon Jin, played by Jeon Mi Do.