Connection Ending, Episode 14 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers and More 

Connection will air its last episode on Saturday (July 6) at 10:00 pm KST. It will focus on the relationship between Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, and Cha Yup. The producers asked the viewers to watch episode 14 to discover the pivotal moment. It will decide the fate of three former comrades. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online platforms, including Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including on Vidio in Indonesia, on Disney Hotstar in India, and Kocowa in the Americas.

The crime thriller drama, starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung Nam, premiered on SBS on Friday (May 24) at 10:00 pm KST. It follows a well-respected detective named Jang Jae Kyung. The trusted detective from the narcotics unit gets kidnapped and forcibly addicted to a mysterious new drug. The mini-series will focus on the relationship between Jae Kyung and reporter Oh Yoon Jin, played by Jeon Mi Do.

Here is everything about Connection episode 14, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The crime thriller drama will air its next episode on SBS on Saturday (July 6) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney Hotstar and Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of Connection Episode 14:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series features the reunion between director Lee Tae Gon and screenwriter Lee Hyun. They previously worked together in the JTBC drama Diary of a Prosecutor.

"Kwon Yool, Kim Kyung Nam, and Cha Yup, who once had a strong bond, now display an icy dynamic that will send chills as their friendship cools. Please tune in to Episode 14 to discover the pivotal moment that will decide the fate of these former comrades," the producers shared.