Perfect Family Episode 7 Preview, Spoilers: Producers Share New Details About Park Kyung Ho's Death

Perfect Family episode 7 will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with new revelations. The producers have shared new details about the death of Park Kyung Ho. According to the production team, the next chapter will reveal new information about the mysterious death. The second half of the mini-series will also unveil the complex relationship between the characters involved in this incident.

The followers of this mini-series can look forward to surprising plot twists in the upcoming episodes. However, the producers revealed that the story will be unfolded in a complex. So, the viewers can wait to watch the mystery unwrap intriguingly.

"As we enter the latter half of the series, the truth about Kyung Ho's death will gradually be revealed. The story will not be depicted easily; instead, it will unravel the complex relationships of the characters intriguingly involved in the incident," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

Perfect Family, starring Park Ju Hyun, Yoon Se Ah, and Kim Byung Chul, will return with a new episode on KBS2 on Wednesday (September 4) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, Wavve.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease a tense atmosphere between Choi Sun Hee and Lee Soo Yeon. Sun Hee has a sad expression while Soo Yeon grabs her collar with a menacing look. Sun Yeon accuses Sun Hee of trying to kill her. But Sun Hee helplessly looks at her and tries to deny the accusation. The two women then engage in a fiery argument about the death of Park Kyung Ho. The viewers curiously wait to watch what lies ahead for the two characters.

Perfect Family is based on a famous Webtoon of the same name. It revolves around a happy and seemingly perfect family, which begins to suspect everyone after their daughters get involved in a murder mystery. Park Ju Hyun stars as Choi Sun Hee and Choi Ye Bin plays Lee Soo Yeon. Screenwriter Choi Sung Geol wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Isao Yukisada directed it.