Your Honor Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Your Honor episode 8 will air on ENA on Tuesday (September 3) at 10:00 pm KST. It will feature a courtroom drama, which will reveal Judge Song Pan Ho's final decision. Judge Song Pan Ho and Prosecutor Kang So Young will execute their plans for Defendant Heo Nam Jun this week. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here is everything about Your Honor episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Your Honor is an original Genie TV drama, which is also available on ENA. Pyo Min Soo created the drama, screenwriter Kim Jae Hwan wrote the script, and director Yoon Jong Seon directed it. The mini-series stars Son Hyun Joo, Kim Myung Min, Kim Do Hoon, and Heo Nam Jun. It airs every Monday and Tuesday on ENA at 10:00 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Your Honor:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills capture the troubled expression of Judge Song Pan Ho. It also captures the mysterious look of defendant Kim Sang Hyuk. The judge struggles with uncertainty and inner turmoil about making a wise decision. The photos heighten the courtroom tensions by featuring the unwavering and intense demeanor of the defense lawyer. According to the production team, the prosecutor will reveal her secret weapon to secure a decisive victory.