Dear Hyeri: Welcome to Samdal-ri Star Shin Hye Sun Portrays Passionate Romance with Lee Jin Wook

Dear Hyeri is an upcoming K-drama starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo. It will premiere on ENA on Monday (September 23) at 10:00 pm KST. Screenwriter Han Garam wrote the script for this mini-series and director Han Seok Won directed it with director Jung Ji Hyun. People in Korea can watch the romance drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here is everything about the new ENA romance drama Dear Hyeri starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook as an onscreen couple.

Story and Casts

The mini-series will follow a woman who develops a new personality. It revolves around the life of an announcer named Joo Eun Ho. She develops dissociative identity disorder after her younger sibling goes missing. She breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Hyun Oh following the disappearance of her sibling.

Shin Hye Sun, known for her role as fashion photographer Cho Sam Dal in the JTBC drama Welcome to Samdal-ri, will portray Joo Eun Ho, a veteran announcer with zero presence. Lee Jin Wook will appear as her longtime boyfriend, Hyun Oh. He is a star announcer and a well-liked man. The male lead is known as a perfect guy among his well-wishers. The onscreen couple call it quits after being in a relationship for eight years. Now, they are full of resentment towards one another.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills highlight the passionate romance between Eun Ho and Hyun Oh. The onscreen couple are inseparable in the pics as they share tender interactions and warm gazes. The images feature the sweetness of their relationship while clinging to each other. Watch the mini-series to know why they parted ways after being in love for eight years.

"Please look forward to the witty exchanges between Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook as former lovers. Keep watching to find out if their cat-and-dog relationship stems from love or resentment," the production team shared.