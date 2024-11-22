Behind Your Touch Star Han Ji Min to Portray CEO Kang Ji Yoon in Love Scout

Behind Your Touch star, Han Ji Min will portray CEO Kang Ji Yoon in the upcoming romance drama Love Scout. The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman who is good at her job but lacks in everything else. Her life takes an unexpected turn because of her competing secretary, Yoo Eun Ho, portrayed by Lee Jun Hyuk.

Ji Min has shared some details about her upcoming television drama project. The actress said she would spread good energy during the production and make it an enjoyable set. According to her, the mini-series will help the cast and crew remember this project as a memorable work in their professional lives.

Ji Eun wrote the script, and Ham Joon Ho directed the mini-series with Kim Jae Hong. The supporting cast includes Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Sang Hee, Park Bo Kyung, Heo Dong Won, Go Geon Han, Seo Hye Won, Yoon Ga Yi, Yoon Yoo Sun, and Jo Seung Yeon. The cast members recently gathered together for the first script reading.

'Healing Romance'

Jun Hyuk has shared his excitement about transforming into the perfect secretary, Yoo Eun Ho. The actor said he is in charge of spreading healing energy to the project. According to him, it is fun working on a romance drama after portraying several scary roles. He asked the K-drama lovers to watch the mature romance between Eun Ho and Ji Yoon.

"This is a heartwarming drama in which [the characters] heal each other's wounds and fill the gaps [in each other's lives]," the lead cast shared.

Meanwhile, Do Hoon and Yoon Hye opened up about their characters, Woo Jung Hoon and Jung Soo Hyun. Do Hoon said he was nervous at the beginning. But the actor would quickly overcome it and try to portray the role well. Yoon Hye said he would rely on the senior actors to perfectly portray picture book writer Soo Hyun, who dreams of becoming a best-selling author.

How to Watch?

Love Scout is scheduled to premiere on Friday (January 3) at 10:00 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

"Following the success of The Fiery Priest 2, SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025. We're confident that the romance between Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk will be unforgettable. Get ready for an exciting, heart-fluttering experience as these two deliver a perfect romantic dynamic," the production team shared.