People's Choice Awards 2024: How to Watch Live Online from Canada, Australia, and More

People's Choice Awards 2024 will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast from the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica in California on Sunday (February 18) at 8:00 pm EST. People in the US can watch the annual award ceremony on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

The presenters will winners will announce the winners in a few hours. The star-studded award show will begin with red-carpet arrivals at 6:00 pm EST. The main award ceremony will start at 7:00 pm EST. Laverne Cox will host the red carpet show with commentary from comedian Loni Love, E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood.

Here is how to watch People's Choice Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and Japan.

Date, Time, and Host

The annual award show will air on NBC between 8:00 pm and 11 pm EST. It will air in Singapore at 9.00 am on Monday and 1:00 am in the UK. Simu Liu will host the annual award ceremony this year. Sydney Sweeney, Jeremy Renner, Megan Fox, Jon Hamm, Victoria Monét, Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison, Joe Manganiello, Jon Cryer, Kathryn Hahn, and Lucy Hale are some presenters. Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz will perform at the annual award show.

How to Watch People's Choice Awards 2024 Live Online?

The award show will begin with a live telecast from the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica in California on Sunday (February 18) at 8:00 pm EST. People without cable connection can stream the star-studded event live online on Peacock or any other streaming service that provides access to NBC and E!, like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling's Blue plan. The official website of the NBC network allows viewers to watch the event live online.

Nomination List

Movie of the Year

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Action Movie of the Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Comedy Movie of the Year

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Drama Movie of the Year

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan for Creed III

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Timothée Chalamet for Wonka

Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Female Movie Star of the Year

Florence Pugh for Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega for Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts for Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Rachel Zegler for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson for The Marvels

Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot for Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell for Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Scarlett Johansson for Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney for Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet for Wonka

Drama Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple

Florence Pugh for Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi for Priscilla

Jenna Ortega for Scream VI

Julia Roberts for Leave the World Behind

Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan for Creed III

Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera for Barbie

Charles Melton for May December

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi for Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy for The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman for May December

Simu Liu for Barbie

Viola Davis for Air

Show of the Year

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy Show of the Year

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Drama Show of the Year

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality Show of the Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of the Year

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Survivor

The Voice

Bingeworthy Show of the Year

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes for Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson for Secret Invasion

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston for Loki

Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong for Beef

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson for Ahsoka

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Comedy TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong for Beef

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Chase Stokes for Outer Banks

Ice-T for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

TV Performance of the Year

Adjoa Andoh for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Billie Eilish for Swarm

Jon Hamm for The Morning Show

Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yeun for Beef

Storm Reid for The Last of Us

Reality TV Star of the Year

Ariana Madix for Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause for Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss for The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian for The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian for The Kardashians

Kyle Richards for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino for Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition Contestant of the Year

Anetra for RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix for Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson for The Bachelorette

Iam Tongi for American Idol

Keke Palmer for That's My Jam

Sasha Colby for RuPaul's Drag Race

Theresa Nist for The Golden Bachelor

Xochitl Gomez for Dancing with the Stars

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Host of the Year

Gordon Ramsay for Hell's Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon for That's My Jam

Nick Cannon for The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi for Top Chef

RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest for American Idol

Steve Harvey for Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews for America's Got Talent

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Maluma

Manuel Turizo

Ozuna

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Female Latin Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

Song of the Year

Dance The Night by Dua Lipa

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Fukumean by Gunna

greedy by Tate McRae

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs by Drake

Gettin' Old by Luke Combs

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana by Bad Bunny

One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2 by Nicki Minaj

Collaboration Song of the Year

All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

First Person Shooter by Drake feat. J. Cole

I Remember Everything by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Seven by Jung Kook feat. Latto

TQG by Karol G, Shakira

Un x100to by Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Concert Tour of the Year

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

One Night At A Time World Tour, Morgan Wallen

P!nk Summer Carnival

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Social Celebrity of the Year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Comedy Act of the Year

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Athlete of the Year