The Penthouse's Upcoming Episode Canceled: Here's Why Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon's Drama Will Not Air This Week

The fans of The Penthouse drama have disappointing news in store. They are going to miss this week's episode of Kim Soon-ok-directed series aired on SBS TV.

Here's Why The Penthouse Episode Not Airing This Week

A report on Naver TV claims that the eighth episode of The Penthouse has been canceled due to Tokyo Summer Olympics which is taking off with a grand opening ceremony on Friday, 23 July. So, the makers of the show have reportedly decided not to air this week's episode, but it will resume like normal from next week (30 July).

Tokyo Olympics is one of the most-awaited sports events in the world. It was originally scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August in 2020, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is now being held largely behind closed doors without a live audience between 24 August and 5 September.

Coming back to The Penthouse, the third season of the drama starring Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok was kick-started from 4 June. It is one of the successful TV shows in recent history.

The nationwide rating of The Penthouse season 3 stands at 17 percent on average.

The Spoilers

The Penthouse revolves around three women - Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon), and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). It is basically the revenge story of a woman who turns evil to protect herself and her children.

In the latest stills, Joo Dan Tae, for the first time, looks frightened and one can see fear in his eyes as his hands are tied up and blindfolded. In the parking lot, Shim Soo Ryeon gives a cold stair. He escapes her attempt to kill him under the wheels and his blindfold falls.

Now, the question that strikes in every fan's mind is why Shim Soo Ryeon and Joo Dan Tae are at 27 Chunsu district.