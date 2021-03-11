In the newly-released stills from The Penthouse, Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) is seen at the place where she suffered the most painful moment of her life as she visits the death spot of her daughter Bae Ro Na (Lee Ji Ah). Well, the pictures show that she is getting into penthouse study.

The bereaved mother is secretly entering the room which could take her into the secret vault hidden in the Joo Dan Te's study. This has left the viewers pondering how she discovered about this secret place and what is she trying to find out here.

In the previous episode, she had tried her best to find out the killer. However, Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) did not give an inch away about the murder, leaving Cheon Seo Jin frustrated and giving up on the hopes on finding the killer.

Well, Logan Lee, which is played by Park Eun Suk, told her the truth that Ha Eun Byul was responsible for her daughter's death.

Fans Theories

The twists and turns in the storyline have generated a lot of curiosity around the drama. The viewers are curiously looking forward to the next episode as they speculate the outcomes of the next episodes with their theories.

A fan of the Penthouse tweets:

1. Shim Suryeon's twin was the one who killed Bae Ro Na by stabbing her head with the trophy wings to get revenge to Oh Yoon Hee for killing Min Seo La. That's why she appeared in the last scene. All this while she was around and she was at the school that night too 2. Logan Lee was the one whose cut off the oxygen pipe to get revenge on Oh Yoon Hee too for killing his sister (Min Seo La). Well, he can't be too perfect in the show i think. Like they said, u cant trust anybody.

Another fan posts, "You know logan could have faked rona's death. You know that guy who went to the hospital to "kill" rona?. He wore gloves and when logan met with oh yoon hee, he wore the same gloves.....SOO. [sic]"