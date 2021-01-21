Lee Sang Woo is all set to make the fans of his wife Kim So Yeon happy in the second season of her hit drama The Penthouse. Well, he will be making a cameo in Joo Dong-min-directed series aired on SBS.

YTN was first to report about Lee Sang Woo doing the special appearance. A source, later, from HM Entertainment confirmed to OSEN that the rumour was, indeed, true. However, not much about his appearance is known at this stage.

Why Lee Sang Woo did not Watch The Penthouse?

Interestingly, Lee Sang Woo, by his wife's admission, did not watch her hit show. Kim So Yeon had revealed on MBC's How Do You Play recently that he was not comfortable watching her intimate scenes.

According to the 40-year-old, since there were a few kissing scenes in The Penthouse, Kim So Yeon stopped watching the show at some point of time. "So I've been picking and choosing only the good scenes, and I show him those," she is quoted as saying by Soompi on How Do You Play.

The second season will be premiered on 19 February. The first season had met with a fantastic response from the audience, who are now eagerly waiting for the second season to begin.

A few teasers from the second season were released online recently and it managed to generate a positive response. The new teaser came up with the title – Revenge is yet to begin. In the opening scene, Cheon Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) was seen doing a stage performance and collapsing to the ground. Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) was heard saying that he had found his true soulmate. On Yoon Hee (Eugene) then came to ask why Cheon Seo-jin was so "scared."

Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) were part of the teaser. The scene in which Cheon Seo Jin grabs Ha Yoon Cheol by his throat and the moving hand just before the video ended have piqued the interest of the viewers.

In another teaser, Cheon Seo-jin finds her things on a wall with a message written in red letters telling her that she does not deserve happiness. She removes all posters even as the mysterious man observes what she was doing before disappearing from the scene.