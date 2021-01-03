One of the highest rated SBS dramas of 2020, The Penthouse, is heading towards its finale. With only two episodes left for the end of Season 1 of the drama, SBS has released behind-the-scenes photos of the cast. The penultimate episode will be aired on January 4 and finale on January 5 at 10 PM KST.

The drama that has secured 23.5 percent rating for its latest episode has been at the No 1 spot consistently. The Penthouse also won the most awards at SBS Drama Awards ceremony. It was nominated in almost all categories except for the Grand Prize [Daesang].

The Penthouse Season 2 in The Cards

It has been confirmed that The Penthouse starring Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki Joon, Park Eun Seok and Yoon Jong Hoon will be back with seasons 2 and 3. The successful drama written by Kim Soon Ok and directed by Joo Dong Min is a story revolving around war in the real estate and education sectors.

The Penthouse is set in a 100-floor luxury penthouse apartment and the story revolves around three prominent women in the world of high society - Shim Soo Ryun (played by Lee Ji Ah), Chun Seo Jin (played by Kim So Yeon) and Oh Yoon Hee (played by Eugene).

The Penthouse depicts the solidarity and revenge of women who had no choice but to take the evil route to protect themselves and their children. The drama premiered on SBS TV on Oct. 26 2020 and is being aired on every Monday and Tuesday at 10:20 PM KST. The season 2 of The Penthouse will be aired on Monday and Tuesday.

Spoilers

In episode 19, Chun Seo Jin and Ha Yoon Cheol were shocked to see their daughter Ha Eun Byul blaming them for raising her wrong. But parents who had chosen power instead of family end up saying there was nothing more important than her mother becoming the chief director.

But due to turn of events, Chun Seo Jin gets arrested by the police on charges of corruption, admissions fraud, and grade tampering during her inaugural ceremony. Ha Eun Byul's reaction to the same won praises from viewers.

In episode 20, Ha Yoon Cheol will confront Chun Seo Jin her office. Chun Seo Jin still tries to look cool but Ha Yoon Cheol can't hold back his anger. Both trying to hold back their tears suggest that a bigger crisis is waiting for them. The drama's production team stated: "A plot twist will befall the family as they once again find themselves in a crisis, so don't miss out on the upcoming episode."

According to Soompi, the producers of the drama revealed that The Penthouse cast has extraordinary passion for acting and that their strong, close-knit teamwork shone through. "In 2021 as well, please keep an eye on the radiant, passionate acting of The Penthouse squad, and be sure not to miss it," said the production team.

In a New Year treat to fans of The Penthouse, the SBS channel has released a set of working stills from the sets of The Penthouse including the main cast. In the new photos the main cast including Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, S.E.S.'s Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Park Eun Suk, Yoon Jong Hoon, Bong Tae Gyu, Shin Eun Kyung, Kim Hyun Soo, Kim Young Dae, Han Ji Hyun, Choi Ye Bin, Jin Ji Hee, Ha Do Kwon, and Yoon Joo Hee in a casual avatar on the sets of The Penthouse.