Kim So Yeon has occupied the number one place in the monthly brand reputation rankings for the Korean Drama Actors for the month of January. The Korean Business Research Institute has released the list in which The Penthouse star has occupied the numero uno position.

With a brand reputation index of 9,344,658, Kim So Yeon has topped the list followed by Astro's Cha Eun Woo and Lee Ji Ah, who is also part of Yeon's The Penthouse.

"The Penthouse", "Lee Ji Ah" and "Lee Sang Woo" are the high-ranking phrases and "act", "passionate acting" and "award" are the high-ranking related terms associated with Kim So Yeon. Her positivity-negativity analysis score stands at 70.55 percent for the big data collected between December 2 to January 2.

Top 5

Cha Eun Woo is at the second place with a brand reputation index of 9,344,658 for the month of January. He is is currently working in tvN's True Beauty. Whereas Lee Ji Ah is in the third spot with a brand reputation index of 7,115,490.

Shin Hye Sun (brand index of 6,246,533), who is working on Mr Queen, and Moon Ga Young (brand index of 6,168,346), who is busy with True Beauty, are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Kim Jung Hyun, Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Uhm Ki Joon and Kim Young Dae are in the next five positions.

On a monthly basis, the Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

Top 30 List:

Kim So Yeon

Cha Eun Woo

Lee Ji Ah

Shin Hye Sun

Moon Ga Young

Kim Jung Hyun

Jo Byeong Gyu

Kim Sejeong

Uhm Ki Joon

Kim Young Dae

Hwang In Yeob

Hwang Jung Min

Shin Se Kyung

Jo Yeo Jeong

INFINITE's Kim Myung Soo

Im Siwan

Namgoong Min

Ahn Bo Hyun

Girls' Generation's YoonA

S.E.S.'s Eugene

Yoo Joon Sang

Shin Sung Rok

Go Joon

Lee Se Young

Kwon Nara

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon

Lee Chung Ah

Lee Chae Young

Seol In Ah

NU'EST's Minhyun