The Penthouse 3 Confirmed? Season 2 to Wind Up by March End, All You Need to Know

One of the highest rated Korean dramas, The Penthouse, has almost confirmed the third season, say reports in Koreaboo and KDramapal. SBS sources have revealed that writer Kim Sun Ok will soon start writing for the third season of The Penthouse. Currently, The Penthouse 2 is on air and has aired six episodes so far out of 12.

The reports claimed that Kim Sun Ok has submitted the script for the last episode of The Penthouse 2. The filming for the second season is expected to be wrapped up by the end of March. The cast and crew are supposed to take a break of two-weeks after completing the filming of The Penthouse 2.

They will start filming again for the third season of The Penthouse that is expected to have 12 seasons. Sources claim that the third season will be aired once a week. Currently, two episodes of the drama are being aired on Fridays and Saturdays.

As for the cast, Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki Jon, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Park Eun Seok are likely to continue in the main leads. The date of the premier of The Penthouse 3 has not been announced yet.

The Penthouse Plot

The Penthouse is directed by Joo Dong Min. It tells the story of those who are top leaders in the field of real estate and how their position leads to war in the field of education. It also talks about the effect of high society lifestyle in the field of education. The story also revolves around women who become evils to take revenge on those who they consider as threats. Ultimately it is about parents trying various means [sometimes mean methods] to protect themselves and their children in the privileged society.

The first season with 21 episodes premiered on SBS TV on October 26, 2020. The series had amassed 5.3 million views. The drama was placed eighth in the top 50 Korean TV series. With great ratings the drama attained the number 1 position between October 26, 2020 and January 5, 2021. The final episode recorded 28.8 percent ratings.

The second season started airing on February 19, 2021. The first episode opened to a rating of 16.7 percent. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode recorded 26.9 percent rating. Watch the seventh episode of The Penthouse 2 on March 12 at 10 PM KST on SBS.