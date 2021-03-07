Lee Ji-ah is back to The Penthouse: War in Life 2 in the latest episode aired on Saturday, 6 March. Her return has thrilled the viewers and caught many by surprise as the fans share their excitement over her electrifying entry.

Towards the end of the episode, the gorgeous actress made an entry in an all-new look, compared to what the viewers had seen in the previous season. In the sequence, she returns and kisses Joo Dan Te, the character played by Um Ki-joon. He locks lips with her but immediately pushes her away in horror.

She smiles at him over his confused reaction and questions, "How are you doing? It's been a long time, Joo Dan Te."

Who is She?

In the first season, she was seen in the role named Shim Su-ryeon, a wealthy woman with a tragic past. She was killed by her husband in the last episode of the first season which took the viewers by a surprise.

However, netizens were confident of her return as she played one of the key characters. So, the fans had the belief that she was alive. As expected, Lee Ji-ah is back to the show, but it is still not clear whether she is doing Shim Su-ryeon's character or has a new role in the ongoing season.

Fan Theories

There is a belief among fans that either Shim Su-ryeon might have faked her death or she has an identical twin. In short, fans believe that Lee Ji-ah is making her comeback in the role of Na Ae Gyo, the mother of twins Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae).

Her reappearance has also paved the way for wild theories around the character. "This is wht confusing me..i mean she introduce herself as suryeon while whole world know shim suryeon was D..whats her motive?try to make the devils pay attention to her nd leave her kids alone or wht? This drama so interesting right now #LeeJiAh #Penthouse2. [sic]" a user on Twitter writes.

Another fan tweets, "the way she introduced herself as shim suryeon is just an assurance that she is not... and maybe she met the twins here.[sic]"

There is a lot of difference between the old look and the new look. Shim Su-ryeon's character had a cute look, but she is having a fierce look in the latest episode. Nonetheless, people are now eagerly looking forward to see the next episode which will be aired on 12 March.