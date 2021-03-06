The Penthouse 2 Spoilers: Oh Yoon Hee Pained to See Daughter Struggling for Life; How will She Get Revenge?

The second season of The Penthouse: War in Life is garnering rave reviews from the audience. Thanks to the engrossing storyline, the suspense drama is enjoying good viewership.

Spoilers:

The latest stills from The Penthouse 2 show Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) finding Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun-soo) in the hospital. She is pained to see her daughter, who has bloodstains are allover her dress and forehead, struggling for her life in an unconscious state.

This is expected to give a big twist to the storyline. The viewers are curiously looking forward to see how Oh Yoon Hee seeks revenge. What happens if Bae Ro Na dies? How this incident will change the equation of Oh Yoon Hee and Ha Yoon Cheol.

In the last episode, Ha Yoon Cheol roped in Nam Bo Ra to bring troubles to her performance at the 28th Cheong Ah Art High School Festival. This he did to win her daughter Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin)'s loyalty. The hallucinations that Ha Eun Byul saw due to medication did not help the cause as she decided to kill Bae Ro Na.

It is quite interesting to see how the story progresses from hereon.

The Penthouse 2 Viewership

Meanwhile, the show has continued to increase its viewership week after week. For the episode aired on Friday, 5 March, the show garnered a national average rating of 20.9 and 24.4 percent, respectively for the two parts. This is the highest yet for this season. It scored an average rating of 11.6 percent among key demographic viewers ages 20 to 49.

The Friday-night episode became a highly-viewed show in its time slot and registered the highest viewership for any program on any network on the day.