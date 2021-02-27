The Penthouse 2 Ratings: Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene's Show Registers Good Response

Joo Dong-min's The Penthouse 2: War in Life season 2 has continued to garner good response from the viewers. The latest episode, which was aired on Friday night, 26 February, has registered its highest ratings yet.

As per Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of The Penthouse has scored an average nationwide rating of 18.9 percent for part one and 22.3 percent for part two. It has also garnered an average rating of 19.7 percent and 22.8 percent, respectively, in Seoul.

Among the key demographic of the audience of the age group between 20 and 49, it has garnered an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent.

With the show being received well by the viewers, the fourth episode, which will be aired on Saturday, is expected to get better ratings than what it had got in the third episode.

The premiere of the second season had secured nationwide ratings of 16.7 percent and the second part had garnered 19.1 percent. Whereas in Seoul, it had scored 17.3 percent and 19.9 percent, respectively.

However, the viewership marginally dipped for the second episode of The Penthouse as it scored a nationwide rating of 15.1 percent. The second part garnered a good response as it scored 20.4 percent.

In Seoul, it garnered a nationwide rating of 15.6 and 21 percent, respectively.

Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and Yoon Jong-hoon-starrer The Penthouse centered around three women - Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). It was basically the revenge story of a woman who turns evil to protect herself and her children.

JTBC's Beyond Evil

The third episode of Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo's Beyond Evil scored an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent. The story of the drama is about how the two men break the law to nab a serial killer.