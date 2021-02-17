The countdown for the premiere of The Penthouse: War in Life 2 has begun. The suspense drama, which stars Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene,[4] Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and Yoon Jong-hoon, will start its airing on 19 February at 10 pm KST.

The trailer and the other promotional materials have been regularly released in the last couple of weeks to generate the buzz around the TV series. Now, the latest update about The Penthouse 2 is around its ratings. Well, the first episode is rated 19+ by SBS TV, says a report on SpoTV News.

"We have decided to rate the first episode as 19+ after an internal evaluation. A decision has not been made on the rating of the second episode, which will air the following day." a source is quoted as saying to SpoTV News by Soompi website.

In the five-grade TV program rating system in South Korea, the 19+ rating permits the people who are aged 19 or above to watch the content. The broadcasters will evaluate and rate their content. However, the state-run Korea Communications Standards Commission will verify the propriety of the rating and content once it is aired.

In the first season of The Penthouse, only three episodes (4,18 and 19) were given 19+ by SBS.

The Spoilers

The curtains for the first season were dropped after the true characters of Cheon Seo Jin's (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae's (Uhm Ki Joon) were revealed. Joo Dan Tae tampered the evidence to project Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) as the murderer of Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah).

The newly-released pictures and promos have promised the audience of giving more twists and turns in the storyline. In the trailer, Joo Dan Tae expressing his love to Cheon Seo Jin has caught the fans attention. The transformation of the villainous couple into an invincible couple has generated a lot of interest around the forthcoming show.

Overall, the trailer has indicated that it will be an out-and-out revenge drama.

The first season was a hit among the audience and enjoyed record viewership. The finale of the first season of The Penthouse registered an average nationwide rating of 23.6 and 28.8 percent, respectively, as per Nielsen Korea.

The curtains for the first season was dropped on Tuesday, 5 January.'