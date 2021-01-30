The subscribers of Korean streaming site Wavve were reportedly in for a shock recently when it accidentally aired bits and pieces of pornography while playing animated series Pororo: Cyberspace Adventure. This issue was raised by netizens on social media sites.

A report on Koreaboo opens up about a subscriber complaining about the issue on social media site. The person has stated that he was shocked to see such clips in the middle of an animated series and he tried to reach out to the customer care of the company, but there was no response from Wavve.

"Is anyone watching wavve right now? The pornography...] I was playing the Pororo movie and it's showing pornography in the middle of this children's movie... I was super shocked! I can't believe they let this happen. Be careful. You'll be showing your kids porn if you show them Pororo. I tried calling the customer service center, but no one is answering. I'm so upset...[sic]" the website quotes him as complaining along with the screenshot.

According to the said subscriber, the adult sex scenes were streamed multiple times in the middle of the animated series Pororo: Cyberspace Adventure. The website has also reported about a few other subscribers talking about the issue and sharing screenshots.

This apart, many users complained that the app was not functioning properly. Later, the streaming site lent an apology to the inconvenience caused due to technical issues.

"[Notice] We're Resolving The Playback Issue With Live Channels And Some VOD Contents

Hello, this is wavve. First, thank you for using wavve's streaming service and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. Since January 27, Wednesday, 6:20AM, we have been impacted by a server issue and some live channels and VOD contents are unavailable. We are working on resolving the issue as soon as possible. Once we have the full service back up, we will notify you. Thank you." the website quotes the streaming site as responding to the users' complaints.

Reacting to the pornographic bits and pieces being played during the animated series, the streaming site claimed that those clippings mixed up while fixing the technical issue.

Wavve is a combination service from state-owned terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS. The subscribers get to watch the TV series and movies aired by these channels.