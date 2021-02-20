The second season of Penthouse: War in Life is off to a flying start as it has got a thunderous response from the fans. The two-part of the first episode was premiered on Friday, at 10 pm KST, on SBS and it has garnered an impressive viewership.

The first season was aired on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 pm KST and now the season 2 will be aired on Fridays and Saturdays. The show has taken the time slot of Delayed Justice, which ended its airing last month.

Nationwide Ratings

The inaugural episode has garnered a nationwide rating of 16.7 percent and 19.1 percent ratings, respectively, for the two parts. It means the premiere has scored much higher ratings than the inaugural episode of the first season.

The premiere of the first season had fetched an average rating of just 6.7 percent.

The Penthouse season 1 became popular as the weeks passed by and the drama regular scored an average nationwide rating of 20. The finale had garnered a record nationwide rating of 28.8. Considering this fact, the premiere of season 2 should have garnered a better rating as there has been a lot of hype riding on this show.

Hera Palace

The Penthouse revolves around the residents of Hera Palace, the 100-story luxury residence. Directed by Joo Dong -min, the series stars Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Park Eun-seok and Yoon Jong-hoon.

As per the makers, the second season will have greater twists and turns filled with intense plots. "He commits cruel acts that go beyond what he had done in Season 1. They are unspeakable," actor Uhm, who plays the role named Joo Dan-tae, husband of Shim Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah), an elegant, wealthy woman with a tragic past, in the series.

Now, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the Saturdays episodes which are expected to score better ratings than the premiere.