'The Penthouse 2' Heads For Finale; Watch Behind the Scenes Between Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon

The second season of successful drama The Penthouse will come to an end on April 2 with the airing of episode 13. The drama is full of tense moments and revenge-cum-murder mysteries. But here is how the cast and crew of the drama behave when not in front of the camera or while practicing for an intense scene. Watch Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon, Eugene joking around and having a good time shooting for The Penthouse 2.

The video of behind the scenes of Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon's wedding in the drama is out. Uhm Ki Joon is heard telling Bong Tae Gyu that this is his third marriage in this project. "He's a marrying, divorcing, and proposing maniac," replies Bong Tae Gyu. Han Ji Hyun also advises Uhm Ki Joon not to marry. "Please don't marry. I told you not to get married," she says, to which Uhm Ki Joon replies "Do you even care?" leaving Han Ji Hyun in laughter.

Uhm Ki Joon's Concern For Kim So Yeon

While shooting the scene of their marriage, Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon try to keep a straight face but Kim So Yeon bursts out into laughter as soon as she hears 'CUT'. The making video also has footages of Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon practicing for an intense fight scene. Unlike in the drama, Uhm Ki Joon is concerned about not hurting Kim So Yeon and gives her tops to avoid getting hurt.

They shoot the scene multiple times and every time Kim So Yeon hears 'Cut', she immediately transforms into a laughing doll from a vicious woman. Soon after the scene is shot director comments "[Uhm Ki Joon] You are a bad person." This embarrasses the actor who replies with a smile, 'Why are you being like this?"

The Laughter Riot

Jin Ji Hee, Han Ji Hyun and Lee Tae Bin are seen having conversations around the flower decorations made for Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon wedding. Jin Ji Hee compliments the duo and says, "You two are matching with the flowers today." To this, Lee Tae Bin replies, "We are the flowers. Could there be any other flower?" leaving Jin Ji Hee with an awkward expression.

Eugene is all smiles to the camera and in excitement ends up bowing to children Han Ji Hyun and Lee Tae Bin. "Why did I bow to Han Ji Hyun? He is is scary," Eugene says. Then looking at Uhm Ki Joon she says Joo Dan Tae (played by Uhm Ki Joon) does whatever he wants at the Hera Palace as if he owns it. Joo Dan Tae must really love the Hera Palace.

The Penthouse 3 is expected to premier on June 4, 2021 and will be aired till August 20, 2021. The stars will take a two-week break and will return for shooting of 12-episode drama The Penthouse 3.

Watch the video of behind the scenes from The Penthouse 2: