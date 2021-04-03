The Penthouse 2 Concludes with High Ratings for Finale; Here's the Possible Launch Date of 3rd Season

The curtains for the second season of The Penthouse 2 has been dropped on Friday, 2 April. The three-part finale has met with a fantastic response from the viewers.

As per Nielsen Korea, The Penthouse 2 has retained the top position in the list of highly-watched TV program on Fridays and Saturdays. It is the most-watched TV series every week for any network. The finale had three parts which have secured an average nationwide rating of 21.5, 25.2 and 25.8 percent viewership.

The Penthouse 2, which stars Lee Ji-ah, Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Park Eun-seok, was kicked-off on 19 February with an average nationwide rating of 16.7 percent and 19.1 percent for the two-part premiere. The second part of the 6 March episode was the highly watched episode of the second season as it garnered an average nationwide rating of 26.9 percent.

Check Out the Ratings of Each episode:

Average TV viewership ratings (Season 2) Ep. Part Aired Date AGB Nielsen Nationwide 1 1 February 19, 2021 16.7% (3rd) 2 19.1% (2nd) 2 1 February 20, 2021 15.1% (7th) 2 20.4% (3rd) 3 1 February 26, 2021 18.9% (3rd) 2 22.3% (1st) 4 1 February 27, 2021 18.8% (4th) 2 24.0% (2nd) 5 1 March 5, 2021 20.9% (3rd) 2 24.4% (1st) 6 1 March 6, 2021 22.4% (4th) 2 26.9% (2nd) 7 1 March 12, 2021 19.4% (3rd) 2 23.5% (1st) 8 1 March 13, 2021 19.9% (4th) 2 24.8% (1st) 910 1 March 19, 2021March 20, 2021 20.8% (3rd) 23.6% (1st) 2 20.3% (4th)

26.6% (1st) 11 1 March 26, 2021 21.5% (2nd) 2 25.2% (1st) 12 1 March 27, 2021 22.9% (3rd) 2 29.2% (1st) 13 1 April 1, 2021 21.5% 2 25.2% 3 25.8%

The makers of the show have thanked the audience for their support while hailing the hard work put in by the team in making it a successful TV series. "It seems like just yesterday that we began Season 1, but we've already arrived at the end of the second season. This journey was only possible because of the hard work and passion of the cast and crew, as well as the incredible support we received from viewers." the producers are quoted as saying by Soompi.

Meanwhile, the fans are curiously looking forward to the next season of The Penthouse. The makers are yet to announce the launch date.

However, going by the rumours, the writers of the show are expected to take two weeks off and start working on the third season. One reports claim that the makers have plans to launch the show on 4 June.