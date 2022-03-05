Pennsylvania Man Accused of Hiding in Woman's Attic and Secretly Film Her After Meeting on X-rated OnlyFans

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for breaking into a woman's home in New Hampshire and charged with four counts of burglary, according to the Somersworth Police Department reported by NBC News. Mauricio Damian Guerrero, 20, who hails from Bensalem allegedly hid out in the woman's attic after they met through the X-rated site OnlyFans, police said.

Police said that Guerrero allegedly broke into the woman's Somersworth house early morning on February 9. The woman, who was with her mother in the house said she woke up and saw someone standing in their hallway. The two then called the police, according to an affidavit.

Officers, who received the call immediately went to the woman's house and searched the home including the attic. They heard heavy footsteps on the roof and found Guerrero on the roof, who was brought inside, and arrested, according to the reports.

The woman told police that she had noticed peculiar things taking place around her home in the days leading up to Guerrero being detained. The woman also said that a window downstairs had been left open and a door near her kitchen had been left open.

She also mentioned that her keys, which had disappeared from a counter re-appeared as she was searching for them. The woman informed the police that she just brushed it off as she was busy, according to the affidavit.

The woman admitted to meeting Guerrero through her OnlyFans account and said that she had given him her address because he said he wanted to gift her a television and fireplace. She said that Guerrero "seemed nice at first." She did not want to meet him but he was "very pushy," the woman told police.

In one incident, the woman described Guerrero allegedly waited in his car outside her home and sometimes he would even sleep in his vehicle outside her home, according to reports.

The affidavit also states that during another encounter, the accused allegedly told the woman to look out her window as he waited on the sidewalk. Knowing not what else to do, the woman said she let him inside. Both of them hung out for about two hours and then she made him leave her home, according to reports.

Moreover, an investigation was launched and authorities found that Guerrero had allegedly taken videos of the woman without her consent while she was sleeping naked and also stole some items from her home. Police found a tracking device in the woman's attic. The accused allegedly told police that he was planning to put that tracking device on the woman's car.