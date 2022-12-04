Pele 'Moved to End-Of-Life Care' In Hospital as Brazilian Soccer Legend Stops Responding to Chemotherapy after Fighting Colon Cancer for a Year

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been moved to an end-of-life care unit in a hospital after he stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer. According to reports in Brazil, the 82-year-old, who was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, is undergoing pain relief treatments in a facility for "end-of-life palliative care."

Along with supporters from all over the world, his previous team Santos, former Brazilian star Rivaldo and France's footballer Kylian Mbappe were among those who were tweeting good wishes, joining fans around the world. To put it in simple words, Pele, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, is quite serious.

In Serious Condition

Pele, the Brazilian soccer legend, known as the "King" was being treated for colon cancer after being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for "a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment." He was also found to have been suffering from general swelling" and heart failure."

Earlier this week, Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes de Nascimento and who led Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970, assured his 2.8 million Twitter followers that he was hospitalized but otherwise doing well following a career tribute in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup.

His daughter Kely also insisted there was "no cause for alarm." However, things changed suddenly.

According to a report on Saturday by Folha de Sao Paulo, Pele is no longer responding to the chemotherapy he has been receiving since last September to treat his colon cancer.

He is currently receiving palliative care, according to them, and won't be undergoing any intrusive procedures. End-of-life care and palliative care are provided to individuals with potentially fatal diseases or conditions.

Footballing World Concerned

Pele underwent colon cancer surgery in September 2021 and has been routinely receiving hospital care. On Thursday, he said on Instagram that he was visiting the hospital on a "weekly basis" and thanked his followers for their kind words.

"Friends, I'm in the hospital doing my monthly visit," he posted on Twitter. "It's always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!"

However, things are a lot different now, with the star now having been moved to an end-of-life care unit.

Pele s regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He won three World Cups and scored 643 goals in 659 matches for Brazil's Santos club. In 92 games for his country's national team, he scored 77 goals.

Football players from the past and present filled social media with comments wishing Pele a speedy recovery. France's international forward Kylian Mbappe tweeted: "pray for the King."

"It's the whole world wishing you well, King Pele," wrote Pele's former team Santos.

Vinicius Jr., a current star for Brazil, uploaded images of fan banners from Friday's World Cup play against Cameroon and said, "ForÃ§a rei" (strength to the King).

"'He is always nice to every fan walking up to him and obviously he is Pele, the outstanding personality of world football," German icon Jurgen Klinsmann said of Pele at the beginning of the BBC's coverage of the Netherlands vs. United States World Cup game.