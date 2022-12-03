Netherlands vs USA Live Stream: How to Watch the Round 0f 16 FIFA World Cup Match Online from Anywhere

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is midway with 16 of the top teams ready to begin their second-round journey for the coveted trophy. The Round of 16 or the knockout stage of the World Cup begins on Saturday with the first match to be played between the United States and The Netherlands.

The USMNT will try to give in their best against the mighty Dutch after claiming a tense but significant 1-0 victory over Iran earlier in the week. The Netherlands squad, one of the tournament's top contenders, will also try to get back to their old form, as they haven't look that impressive so far in the tournament. Here's how to watch the USA vs Netherlands Round of 16 World Cup match.

Tough Contest

There has been a lot of talk about the Dutch team's potential to win the Qatar World Cup, all coming from the Dutch camp. This claim has mainly come from senior coach Louis van Gaal, who enjoys a little mental coaxing and sparring.

Although The Netherlands won its first-round group, it struggled in all three matches against Senegal, Ecuador, and the Qatari hosts, providing little support for their arrogance.

That will give the Americans the much-required confidence. The Americans will go into the match as underdogs but the USMNT has already proved their mettle by remaining undefeated in Group B. The USMNT pulled two draws against England and Wales and defeated Iran with a spirited victory.

La Oranje, are led by lanky starlet Cody Gakpo, who is only 23 years old. He has made this World Cup his own by scoring in all three of his games. Over the course of the campaign, the PSV playerâ€”who has frequently been connected with some of Europe's top teamsâ€”has shown that he can be a real handful for defenders.

With just one goal allowed during the first 270 minutes of the World Cup, and that goal coming off a penalty, the American defense has been the backbone of the team. Gakpo, Memphis Depay, and Steven Bergwijn make for a potent front three, thus the Netherlands could pose as significant a threat to the Americans as any they have encountered thus far.

When and Where

The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 3 (Saturday). The match starts at 18:00 pm local / 10:00 am ET / 15:00 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST/ 02:00 am (Dec 4) AEDT.

How to Live Stream

The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match will be broadcast on television and also live-streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired live on Globo TV, which has the exclusive rights for all the 64 matches to be played.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The opening ceremony can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. Some of the matches including the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: The Netherlands vs USA Round 16 of FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.