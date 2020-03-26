Brazilian football legend Pele has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi, as he believes that Portugal forward is more consistent when compared to the Argentinian striker. Even though Pele admitted the skills of Ronaldo, the 19-year-old Brazilian claimed that he himself is the greatest football player of all time.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is the best?

Pele made these remarks while talking to the YouTube channel Pilhado. Interestingly, Pele did not even bother naming Diego Maradona in the list of the greatest football players of all time. He also added that Zico, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho could be considered as his favourite contenders to his self-appointed title as the sport's greatest ever.

"The best player in the world today is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he is the best. It is because he is more consistent. You cannot forget about Lionel Messi, but he is not a striker. When it comes to contenders of all time, we cannot forget Zico, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho. And in Europe, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff. Now, it's not my fault, but I think Pele was better than them all," said Pele.

When it comes to statistics, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 725 goals in 1,000 games, while Messi has succeeded in scoring 697 goals in 856 games. Both these players have a huge fan following in all nooks of the globe, and footballing experts other than Pele believes that it is difficult to finalize who is the best.

Diego Maradona was abducted by aliens?

Recently, Argentinian footballing legend Diego Maradona also grabbed the headlines after he outlandishly claimed that he was once abducted by a group of extraterrestrial aliens. Maradona revealed that he was missing for three days after being abducted by aliens.

"Why make things up ah? Once after a few too many drinks, I went missing from home for three days. They took me, I cannot tell you about it," said Maradona.