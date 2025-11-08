Peighton Tubre: Football Influencer Denies Having Affair with LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as 'Fake News' Article on Facebook Goes Viral

A Louisiana football influencer has spoken out to deny online rumors linking her to LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The speculation began after a fake Facebook article falsely claimed the two were spotted entering a hotel room together. "I'd like to address some of the fake news that has been circulating about me on the internet," Peighton Tubre, 26, said in a video uploaded to her more than 200,000 followers on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Recently, there was an article posted on Facebook saying that I was having an affair with Garrett Nussmeier and that we were seen entering a hotel room together the night before one of his games," Tubre added.

Clearing the Air

Tubre said that when she first came across the post, she didn't think much of it since the story was completely false. She decided not to respond right away because she didn't want to give it more attention, especially since it only had about 30 likes at the time.

"I was hoping it was going to go away and no one would see it," she said.

"Spoiler alert, everyone saw it. Everyone has seen it. People are blowing up my phone people are reaching out to my family members which is really weird."

Instead, the rumors spread like wildfire, leading readers to make wild speculations.

"So today, somebody sends me another article that they posted saying that Garret sent me unsolicited photos that made me uncomfortable, and I posted the screenshots on social media, which, if you follow me, you know I didn't post anything like that," Tubre said.

"It is just fake, it is all fake. That's really all I have to say, it is just fake," she said at the end of her video.

Damaging Fake News

The affair rumors surfaced just months after 23-year-old Garrett Nussmeier got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ella Springfield, in July. After a career-best 2024 season — where Nussmeier racked up 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns — he decided to return to LSU for a fifth year.

In an interview with the SEC Network that same month, he said he believed God led him back to LSU "for a reason."

"I always wanted to win a national championship here," he said.

The controversy comes at a tough time for LSU, which is struggling through a disappointing season following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly last month. The Tigers currently sit at 5–3, with losses to Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Under interim head coach Frank Wilson, LSU is gearing up to face another tough SEC rival, Alabama, this Saturday — something Tubre called out in the comments on her video.

"They claim to be an LSU fanpage," she wrote about the page that shared the fake story. "But posting THIS during Bama week is opp behavior."

Other fans rallied around the football influencer as well, commending her for speaking up and setting the record straight about the false rumors.

"Speak your truth. We always got your back and know you keep it classy. Proud of you young sis for speaking up and setting the record straight," one Tigers fan commented.

"Haters gonna hate and trolls gonna troll. Rise above," commented another.