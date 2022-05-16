Payton Gendron: Livestream Video Shows Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Sparing White Man's Life, Apologizing After Nearly Shooting Him

A white gunman motivated dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and injured three others in a racially-motivated attack on Saturday afternoon at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in the heart of the city's Black community.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, drove to the Tops Friendly Markets supermarket, got out of his vehicle and shot four people in the parking lot, before making his way inside the store and started shooting other customers, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

A security guard inside the store who was a retired Buffalo police officer shot the suspect. But because the suspect wore heavy armor, the bullets did not have any effect, Gramaglia said. The suspect shot and killed the security guard and continued working his way through the store, the commissioner said. Out of the 13 victims, 11 were African American and two were white.

Gendron Spares Life of White Man, Says 'Sorry' to Him

Gendron live-streamed the attack on the online streaming platform Twitch. The company also confirmed that the suspect used its platform to stream a live broadcast during the attack. However, Twitch said in a statement to CNN that the video was removed less than two minutes after the violence began.

Although the platform took down the video, a clip has emerged on social media showing Gendron sparing the life of a white man and apologizing to him for nearly shooting him as he targeted Black customers inside the supermarket.

The clip shows Gendron pointing his assault rifle at the man who is seen on the floor. "No!" the man screams, prompting Gendron to say "sorry" before he tries to find his next target.

Watch the video below:

Gendron Posted 180-Page 'Racist' Manifesto Online

During his arrest, Gendron made very disturbing statements describing his motive and state of mind following his arrest, according to an official familiar with the investigation. The alleged shooter made it known he was targeting the Black community during the statements, according to the official.

Investigators discovered a 180-page manifesto reportedly posted by Gendron online. At the heart of the document is Gendron's belief in the racist theory that whites are in danger of being replaced by non-whites, who must be removed from this country or slaughtered.

He also cited a manifesto posted by the man who, in 2019, shot to death 51 Muslim worshippers at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and wounded dozens more in a live-streamed attack.

The manifesto, which also included a floor plan of the supermarket, detailed how Gendron planned his attack, purchased and modified his rifles to make them ever deadlier, and a step-by-step plan of how he would execute it. In the document, he also stated that his goal was to "kill as many Blacks as possible," "avoid dying" and "spread ideals."

Gendron explains that he targeted the 14208 ZIP code because it's the area that is closest to his home in Conklin, near Binghamton, that has the highest proportion of Black residents.

Gendron was charged with first-degree murder, Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig Hannah told CNN, adding the district attorney's office is planning on indicting the suspect and bringing additional charges. Gendron pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The FBI is also investigating the shooting as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism, said Stephen Belongia, FBI special agent in charge of the Buffalo field office.