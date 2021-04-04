Paul Pierce NSFW Instagram Live Video Takes Twitter By Storm

ESPN analyst Paul Pierce took Twitter by storm with his NSFW Instagram Live video on Saturday. Celtics' Paul Pierce fell asleep on Friday evening wondering what news they would awake to on the weekend. On Saturday, fans were wondering why the Boston Celtics' great Paul Pierce was trending. Upon checking out Twitter, users were stunned to find an NSFW video of Paul Pierce streamed live on Instagram.

It seems Paul Pierce had a blast on Friday night with some hotties giving him back massage while another one lay on the floor shaking her booty in barely-there pink thongs. The video was mind-blowing as it shows a sexy woman flaunting her assets while she pressed Pierce's shoulders to make him comfortable.

Pierce happened to have gone Live on his Instagram account during a lively poker game that included adult entertainment. The stream was made public though it was not suitable for work. Basketball fanatics and social media users were stunned by what they saw in the video clip but so were some of his pals from the NBA.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He is currently working as an analyst for ESPN basketball programs 'The Jump' and 'NBA Countdown'. The 43-year-old former NBA player is called "The Truth," which is a nickname he earned from Shaquille O'Neal after a 112–107 Lakers' victory over the Celtics. Pierce scored 42 points in the match on the 13-of-19 shooting. Reportedly, O'Neal pulled Boston Herald reporter Steve Bulpett over and called out Paul Pierce is The Truth.

Paul Pierce Relationships

Basketballer Paul Pierce was born Paul Anthony Pierce in 1977 in California's Oakland. Reportedly, the former NBA player has been in multiple relationships including with Farrah Franklin, Inga Newson and Draya Michele. He is known to have had encounters with Nefertini Rasool and Tyler Faith.

Paul Pierce got married to Julie Landrum on July 17, 2010. They have been together for over 15 years. Paul and Julie have three children together, two daughters, Prianna Lee Pierce and Adrian Tanya Pierce, and a son named Prince Paul Pierce. Paul's wife born Julie Patricia Pierce is an American interior designer and philanthropist.

Paul and Julie started dating long before tying the knot. They formalized their relationship after dating for 4 years and 5 months, as per reports. Paul Pierce has a massive fanbase on Twitter with over 4 million followers.