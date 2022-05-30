Paul Pelosi: Millionaire Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Arrested for DUI in California

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's millionaire husband Paul Pelosi was arrested this weekend after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, Paul Pelosi was arrested on two counts of the incident and placed in jail in Napa County, California, just before midnight around 11:44 pm on Saturday.

The two misdemeanor charges are driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher. More information about the incident was not immediately available, and it's unknown whether Pelosi was driving alone at the time of his detention or was being accompanied by someone else. The incident was first reported by TMZ.

Under the Influence

Nancy and Paul Pelosi own a vineyard in Napa County, where Paul was arrested, as well as a residence in San Francisco. Pelosi, 82, was booked into jail at 04:13 am on Sunday, and released at 7:26 a.m. according to Napa County records. Those records indicate his bail was set at $5,000.

The Napa Police Department told the New York Post that it had nothing to do with the arrest. The Napa County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Drew Hammill, the spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said that "the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

The vineyard in Napa is one of the many estates owned by the Pelosi couple. However, neighbors were unaware of Paul Pelosi's arrest till Sunday morning.

A local vineyard owner told DailyMail.com that when the couple comes to town, they usually block the road with their convoy of blacked-out SUVs, but that they hadn't seen anything this weekend.

So, the exact reason what Paul Pelosi was doing there this weekend isn't known.

No Speaking

Nancy Pelosi also hasn't commented on her husband's arrest. In fact, she made no mention of the incident while giving a commencement speech to graduating students at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday.

"Graduates, you are our hope," she told students. "We know this: Hope is the most powerful weapon against threats against democracy. We should have hope, because we believe in America."

According to the Boston Globe, one guy yelled "we need gun control" and another yelled "criminal" at her while Nancy Pelosi was giving her statement.

As far as Paul Pelosi's arrest is concerned, it is assumed that he was not being accompanied by Nancy Pelosi like in most occasions. Some neighbors speculated that Paul might have been at the Bottle Rocks festival this weekend, where Snoop Dogg was performing.

"It probably tracks more with the younger Paul," the neighbor said, referring to the couple's 53-year-old son, Paul Pelosi Jr.

"I wouldn't be going to the kinds of fundraisers and parties they go to. I don't like them very much or find them very interesting," the vineyard owner said.

According to Nancy's representatives, she does not drink. Neighbors claim the Pelosi family will often throw lavish parties at their Napa vineyard and San Francisco estate, according to the Daily Mail.

Paul and Nancy have five children and have been married since 1963. They also have a total of nine grandchildren. Paul is an 82-year-old businessman in San Francisco who works in real estate.

He has a net worth of around $120 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Nancy was a student at Georgetown University and Paul was a student at Trinity College when they met in Washington, DC.

He has no prior public arrests or misdemeanor convictions on his record.