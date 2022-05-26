A day after the tragic mass shooting in Texas elementary school, Richardson Police Department arrested another high school student for firearms possession. Carrying a rifle, the suspect was seen walking towards a high school.

In a news release, the police officials disclosed that they had received a call on May 25 around 10:55 a.m. about a male 'holding what appeared to be a rifle,' walking towards Berkner High School at 1600 East Spring Valley Road.

Several officers from units within the Richardson Police Department immediately geared up and reached Berkner High School to investigate further into the incident. Schools in the same vicinity were also informed of the situation.

The suspect was soon identified to be a student of the same high school by the officers but based on the information provided, no weapons were found, as reported by NDTV. The weapon was later discovered inside the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road. An AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle.

The police arrested the student and have charged him with, 'Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone, T.P.C. 46.02, a State Jail Felony,' since the suspect is a teenager the officials have refused to share any more details for now.

The Texas school shooter had coincidentally had also used an AR 15 assault rifle, as confirmed on Wednesday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The mass shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers has called for an immediate implementation of stricter gun control laws across the country, especially aiming at those which allow the sale of automatic weapons to youngsters under the age of 21.

According to Times Now, from politicians to celebrities to the general public everyone has taken to social media to voice their frustration, anger and heartbreak over the tragedy. On Wednesday, President Biden targeted the gun manufacturing industries for reaping benefits of their aggressive marketing of assault weapons that only results in such tragedies.