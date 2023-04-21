Patricia Rite: Spanish Social Media Influencer Dies from Skin Cancer Aged 30 Days after Final Touching Post

Influencer Patricia Rite has died aged 30 following a brave battle with skin cancer. The Spanish social media star's death was confirmed by her family. Her family said in a statement that Rite, who spread awareness of cancer, passed away on April 16.

Besides being an online influencer, Rite also appeared on the Spanish reality TV show "Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa." Rite, who was born in Huelva, Spain, also provided content for clothing, cosmetics, and lifestyle brands. However, she used her platforms to raise awareness and chronicle her final months after being diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago.

End of a Painful Battle

Rite spoke about her battle on TikTok and Instagram where she had amassed 241,100 and 102,000 followers, respectively. News of her death was confirmed by her family on Thursday.

"Patricia left us. Her mother and her relatives ask for respect in these hard times," they wrote, per Jam Press. "Thank you to all the people, who in one way or another, gave her support and love during this time, directly or indirectly."

The Huelva native was a regular on social media, regularly publishing articles on fashion and makeup on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, where she accumulated a combined following of over 340,000.

However, Rite's life changed dramatically four years ago when the budding star was told she had skin cancer after visiting the doctor to get a birthmark removed, according to Euro.

The influencer continued to post frequently despite receiving the heartbreaking news, utilizing her platforms to raise awareness of the pernicious ailment.

Rite spoke to her followers from her hospital bed in her final Instagram video on April 5.

"Busy week, I was going to be treated on Tuesday but was finally admitted to hospital and treated on Friday," she explained. "Since then, bad vomiting with an achy body until yesterday. I couldn't move from the bathroom and I felt terrible."

"Today, I feel a little stronger. Since yesterday, I haven't vomited and I've started eating, which I hadn't done since Friday, and I'm starting to improve. Let's go little by little," the brave Instagrammer added.

Fans and Followers Mourn Loss

Rite's devasted fans started paying tributes the moment news of her death broke on social media. "A huge hug to the whole family, I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart," wrote one fan.

"I cannot believe it. Life is super unfair, Patri.

"Fly high, ever since I met you, you inspired me. My heart just skipped a beat. RIP precious, and a huge hug to her mother, family and friends," wrote another follower.

"Patri, a little piece of you has remained in all of us, those of us who followed you and had you as part of our family," wrote another fan.

"A big hug to your family and friends and another to your network 'family' of which we were many."

Unfortunately, skin cancer most of the time goes undiagnosed until it is too late due to its seemingly harmless signs.

Last year, an apparently innocuous blemish turned out to be a melanoma, which might have been fatal for Australian model and influencer Oceana Strachan.

The Australian influencer was fortunate to escape the horrifying experience, which she attributed to catching the illness early.