Top 5 Influencer Marketing Agencies in Singapore to Connect for the Best Social Media Campaigns

Singapore is one of the most technologically advanced nations, and most of its population is aware of recent technologies internet, and social media. As many as 90 percent of Singaporeans use social media for one or the other reason, which makes becoming an influencer on these platforms a viable career option. Social media is also one of the most used and powerful tools for brand discovery here.

Influencer feedback review and content play a major role in purchase decisions. So, if anyone wants to connect with good quality and genuine influencers for the promotion of their brands, they need to contact a good influencer marketing agency. Here we are listing a few of the top influencer marketing agencies in Singapore.

Partipost

With more than 500,000 influencer connections across South-East Asia this is the most prominent influencer marketing agency in Singapore. The company has worked with renowned brands like Pepsi, Mustela, and Kellogg's. From campaign planning to final reporting the agency has expertise in Influencer marketing. Apart from this it also provides services like creative production, social media marketing, and branding.

Narrators

Like Partipost this is also a multi-national influencer marketing agency. Apart from Singapore, it operates in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malesia, and many other countries. This agency has a strong network of more than 500,000 influencers. The company has worked with renowned global business giants like Unilever, Samsung, and L'OrÃ©al.

AJ Marketing

AJ Marketing is one of the best influencer marketing agencies with more than 7,000 established connections with influencers across Asia. It provides 360-degree influencer marketing services including campaign planning, Influencer identification, and management. AJ marketing is working with premium Singapore influencers on various social media platforms. The company has worked with clients like BMW, Adobe, ByteDance, FIBA, and many other prestigious clients.

Kobe

This is an AI influencer marketing company based in Singapore. Kobe has a network of more than 6,000 influencers. It is one of the fastest-rising names in the influencer marketing domain in Singapore. Marketing Magazine's Agency of The Year Awards for Influencer Agency Gold.

Inbeat

Inbeat is an agency with a focus on micro-influencers. It has a network of more than 25,000 micro-influencers. Their services include content creation, UGC marketing, influencer focus group, social media influencer marketing, product sampling, Snapchat advertising, and TikTok advertising. It has worked with leading brands like Nissan, 7-Eleven, and many more.