Parole Examiner Lee Spoilers: Baek Ji Won Shares Crucial Details About Choi Hwa Ran

Actress Baek Ji Won, who will portray legendary loan shark Choi Hwa Ran in the upcoming tvN drama Parole Examiner Lee, recently shared some crucial details about her character in the mini-series. The cast member described Hwa Ran as a player in the loan shark industry. According to her, Hwa Ran is a mysterious character who will assist lawyer Lee Han Shin.

The newly released stills show Hwa Ran collecting debt from a borrower. She holds ice in one hand while dealing with the person. Her method of collecting debt is well known in the loan shark industry. She swiftly collects the debt without leaving any trace. This method is called the ice collection, like how ice vanishes after it melts.

"Choi Hwa Ran is a powerful figure who loves money and is legendary in the loan shark industry. She believes it's essential to leave others with the impression that she is strong and influential, so I put thought into her outfits to express this aspect of her character," Ji Won explained.

Choi Hwa Ran-Lee Han Shin Team Up

The actress spilled some details about the secret collaboration between the lawyer and the loan shark. She explained how Hwa Ran stands at the boundary between the good and the evil. A set of promotional photos highlights the change in characteristics of Hwa Ran when she is around Han Shin. The loan shark brightly smiles, expressing her willingness to assist the lawyer.

"Choi Hwa Ran is a player in the loan shark industry who assists Lee Han Shin. She is a mysterious character who stands at the boundary between good and evil. The character's overall vibe is very different from me, which makes her even more appealing," Ji Won shared.

How to Watch?

Parole Examiner Lee, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about the approval of paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent the inmates with no regrets of their crimes from escaping from the prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Go Soo will portray a lawyer in the upcoming tvN drama. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.