Parole Examiner Lee: Meet the Casts of Upcoming tvN Legal Drama

Parole Examiner Lee, an upcoming tvN legal drama, is gearing up for its premiere next month. The production team released a new video on Tuesday (October 1), introducing the cast members of this mini-series. The video features the first script reading. It shows actor Go Soo, Girls' Generation member Yuri, and other cast members practicing their lines.

The lead actors, Go Soo and Yuri, shared their thoughts about the upcoming television project through interviews. The male lead shared that he is looking forward to the mini-series. According to him, the drama will bring enjoyment to several viewers with its unique plot and material. Meanwhile, Yuri said she does not doubt that the show will attract K-drama lovers worldwide with its fun and exciting story.

The Girls' Generation member will appear as Ahn Seo Yun, a Violent Crime Investigation Unit detective. The cast member said it was fun working on this project. Yuri said she received good energy while working on this mini-series. She asked the viewers to look forward to a fun-filled story.

Meet the Casts of Parole Examiner Lee

Parole Examiner Lee, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST. The other cast members of this tvN legal drama are Song Young Chang, Hwang Woo Seul Hye, and Jo Seung Yeon.

Go Soo - The actor will return to the small screens with this project. His famous television works include Missing: The Other Side, Money Game, Heart Surgeons, and Flowers of the Prison.

Yuri - The K-pop idol will return to the television screens with a drama project. Although she made a cameo appearance in the tvN drama Lovely Runner, ENA show Good Job was her last drama project in a lead role.

Baek Ji Won - The cast member recently made a guest appearance in the Channel A mini-series Cinderella at 2 AM. Ji Won appeared in other small screen projects, like Cheer Up, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Snowdrop, Melancholia, and The Road: The Tragedy of One.

Lee Hak Joo - The actor captured the attention of K-drama fans worldwide as Nam Yeon Joon in My Dearest. He is playing a lead role in Parole Examiner Lee. The World of the Married, Sweet Munchies, Private Lives, and Artificial City are some of his other drama projects.