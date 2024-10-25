Parole Examiner Lee: Girls' Generation Member Yuri Transforms into Detective in Upcoming tvN Drama

Parole Examiner Lee will feature Girls' Generation member Yuri as an ace detective of the Violent Crimes Unit. The production team recently introduced the character through a set of promotional stills. The images introduce Yuri as Detective Ahn Seo Yun. The detective is known to be a top investigator with a determination to catch criminals, a keen eye for detail, and a constant urge to study the cases thoroughly.

The first set of images features the Girls' Generation member in casual outfits paired with minimal makeup and a simple ponytail. She is all set to get into action when needed. Another set of photos shows her in uniform. The crime thriller drama starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST.

"In this drama, Yuri breaks away from her previous image to take on the resolute and principled Detective Ahn Seo Yun. Beyond her outward transformation, Yuri brings the character to life with dynamic action scenes and complete immersion into her role. We hope viewers look forward to seeing her journey as Ahn Seo Yun—a by-the-book detective who meets Lee Han Shin, a parole examiner who goes beyond the boundaries of the law to punish evil," the production team shared.

Parole Examiner Lee Spoilers

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent the inmates with no regrets of their crimes from escaping from the prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Go Soo will portray a lawyer in the upcoming tvN drama. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

"Viewers can expect a satisfying thrill from the dynamic duo of parole officer Lee Han Shin, who uses unconventional methods to fight evil, and detective Ahn Seo Yun, who focuses on following proper procedures to uphold justice. Go Soo and Yuri have fully embraced their roles, delivering engaging and intense performances. We hope you look forward to their passionate acting," the producers said.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

