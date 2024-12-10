Parole Examiner Lee Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Parole Examiner Lee episode 8, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will air on tvN on Tuesday (December 10) at 8:50 pm KST. The preview teases a game-changing twist. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent inmates with no regrets about their crimes from escaping from prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

Here is everything about Parole Examiner Lee episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 8:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Parole Examiner Lee episode 8 preview shows Han Shin telling Ahn Seo Yun about his plans to team up with Ji Myung Seop. The newly released stills hint at diverging paths for Han Shin, Seo Yun, and Choi Hwa Ran. Myung Seop and Han Shin will engage in a tense encounter.