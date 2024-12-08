Parole Examiner Lee Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Parole Examiner Lee episode 7, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will air on tvN on Monday (December 9) at 8:50 pm KST. Lee Han Shin will show off his soft side while interacting with an adorable baby. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent inmates with no regrets about their crimes from escaping from prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

Here is everything about Parole Examiner Lee episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 7:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Parole Examiner Lee episode 7 preview shows Han Shin meeting an inmate named Heo Eun Ji, portrayed by Hwang Se In. The inmate gave birth in prison and raised her child in prison. However, the baby will have to leave the prison when she turns 18 months old. Eun Ji applies for parole in hopes of staying with the child.

The newly released stills show Eun Ji meeting the parole examiner. According to the producers, Eun Ji may not get parole. Meanwhile, the promotional stills tease the guest appearance of Hwang Seok Jeong as a prison inmate. She shares a room with Eun Ji in the prison. The images show the prison inmates chatting with Eun Ji.