Parole Examiner Lee Episode 5 Spoilers: Producers Tease Conflict Between Lee Han Shin, Ji Dong Min

Parole Examiner Lee episode 5 will feature a conflict between Lee Han Shin and Ji Dong Min. The production team asked the viewers to watch the mini-series to see the suspenseful and passionate performances of Go Soo and Song Young Chang. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

Parole Examiner Lee Episode 5 Spoilers

Parole Examiner Lee episode 5, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will air on tvN on Monday (December 2) at 8:50 pm KST. The preview features Lee Han Shin desperately looking for Ji Dong Man immediately after his discharge from the hospital. Han Shin suspects Dong Man as his attacker. Han Shin challenges Dong Man during their first meeting after the attack.

Dong Man responds to Han Shin with a threat. Furiously, Han Shin declares a war. According to the production team, the viewers can watch a conflict between the two characters. The producers praised the cast members for their suspenseful and passionate performances.

"The conflict between Lee Han Shin and Ji Dong Min will grow increasingly fierce. Please look forward to the suspenseful and passionate performances by actors [Go Soo and Song Young Chang]," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The tvN legal drama will air its next episode on Monday (December 2) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 5:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Cast Updates and Preview

The mini-series will introduce two new characters in the upcoming episode. Woo Hyun and Park No Shik will make special appearances. No Shik will appear as construction worker Yang Bok Gyu. Woo Hyun will feature CEO Yong Jin Sang. The newly released stills show a tense moment at a constriction site. The images show a worker standing on top of a tall crane. Detectives Ahn Seo Yun and Kim Joo Mok reached the construction site.

"The passionate acting of actors Woo Hyun and Park No Shik, who made special appearances, will increase the immersion of this episode to the next level. We ask for great interest and anticipation from the viewers," the producers teased.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent inmates with no regrets of their crimes from escaping from the prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.