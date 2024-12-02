Parole Examiner Lee Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Parole Examiner Lee episode 5, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will air on tvN on Monday (December 2) at 8:50 pm KST. Parole examiner Lee Han Shin as a prison guard. The preview shows him interacting with inmate Yang Bok Gyu, portrayed by Park No Shik. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent inmates with no regrets about their crimes from escaping from prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

The tvN legal drama will air its next episode on Monday (December 2) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 5:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview shows prison guard Han Shin with inmate Yang Bok Gyu. The chapter will explain how the parole officer deeply understands the stories of those released in paroles. According to the production team, the mini-series will show the love of parolees and their struggles.

"Because of his background as a former prison guard, Lee Han Shin is a character who deeply understands the stories of those released on parole. It makes our drama's focus on parole unique and compelling. This episode will explore the lives of parolees and various parole systems and the power struggles of those trying to exploit them. We hope viewers look forward to a rich and engaging episode 5 of Parole Examiner Lee," the producers shared.