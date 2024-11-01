Parole Examiner Lee Spoilers: Lee Hak Joo Talks About Arrogant Chaebol Villian Ji Myung Seob

Parole Examiner Lee, the upcoming tvN drama starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, is only a couple of weeks away from its telecast. Ahead of the premiere, the production team shared new details about the crime thriller, including the first look of Lee Hak Joo as arrogant chaebol villain Ji Myung Seob. The cast member also spoke about his character in the mini-series.

The newly released promotional stills feature Hak Joo as an arrogant chaebol villain named Ji Myung Seob. The character lives without fear because he is a member of the untouchable upper class. Myung Seob is the son of Ji Dong Man, the chairman of Oh Jung Group -- one of the top companies in South Korea. He never felt any guilt or regret about his wrongdoings because of the power to escape.

The teaser images show Myung Seob exuding confidence in a prison uniform. The villain arrogantly looks at the camera with a yielding expression that he can leave the prison when he feels. According to actor Hak Joo, Myung Seob is someone who believes that he can do anything to the weaker individuals. He does not realize his wrongdoings.

"Ji Myung Seob is a villain who believes he can do anything to weaker individuals. Having grown up exploiting his father's power, he doesn't realize his actions are wrong. While portraying Ji Myung Seob, I put effort into using my imagination. I thought a lot about questions like If someone encountered Ji Myung Seob, what kind of his attitude would be most unpleasant? What would provoke this character? And Why does he lack a sense of guilt?" the cast member explained.

How to Watch Parole Examiner Lee?

The crime thriller drama starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent the inmates with no regrets of their crimes from escaping from the prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Go Soo will portray a lawyer in the upcoming tvN drama. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

"Viewers can expect a satisfying thrill from the dynamic duo of parole officer Lee Han Shin, who uses unconventional methods to fight evil, and detective Ahn Seo Yun, who focuses on following proper procedures to uphold justice. Go Soo and Yuri have fully embraced their roles, delivering engaging and intense performances. We hope you look forward to their passionate acting," the producers said.