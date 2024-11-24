Parole Examiner Lee Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Parole Examiner Lee episode 3, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will air on tvN on Monday (November 25) at 8:50 pm KST. Parole examiner Lee Han Shin will tackle a financial crime. He will try to block the paroles of Kim Bong Soo and Park Hee Joon. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent inmates with no regrets about their crimes from escaping from prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

Here is everything about Parole Examiner Lee episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The tvN legal drama will air its next episode on Tuesday (November 19) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 3:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview introduces Kim Hyung Mook and Yoo Jung Ho as fraudsters Kim Bong Soo and Park Hee Joon. The newly released stills show the two characters as the CEOs of JB Holdings. The first set of photos features them neatly dressed during an investor's briefing at the company. The next set of pictures shows them in prison uniforms.

"This time, Lee Han Shin will tackle financial crime. He will use an ingenious method that ordinary people could never imagine to keep them in prison. Please keep an eye on how Lee Han Shin will block these evil fraudsters, who—instead of prioritizing paying back their victims—are only thinking of how to commit more fraud after getting out of prison by any means possible," the producers shared.