Parole Examiner Lee Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Parole Examiner Lee episode 2, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will air on tvN on Tuesday (November 19) at 8:50 pm KST. This chapter will feature the first day of parole examiner Lee Han Shin. He will try to block the parole of Ji Dong Man. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about approving paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent the inmates with no regrets of their crimes from escaping from the prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

Here is everything about Parole Examiner Lee episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 2:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview introduces Go Soo as parole examiner Lee Han Shin. He ensures that no one gets released without completely serving their sentence or genuine remorse. Yuri shows off her charisma as detective Ahn Seo Yun. She confidently chases the criminals. Baek Ji Won appears as loan shark Choi Hwa Ran. She teams up with the parole examiner to capture the wrongdoers. Lee Hak Joo plays the arrogant second-generation chaebol Ji Myung Seob. The viewers can look forward to a showdown between the parole examiner and the chaebol.

"After using Ji Dong Man's influence to become a parole examiner, Lee Han Shin begins his full plan to block Ji Dong Man's parole. Ahn Seo Yun, who will lead the investigation, and Choi Won Mi, who files a lawsuit against Lee Han Shin, are questioning his sudden actions. We hope viewers are just as curious about what happens next and look forward to the second episode," the producers shared.