Parole Examiner Lee Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Parole Examiner Lee, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce viewers to Go Soo as lawyer Lee Han Shin and Girls' Generation member Yuri as detective Ahn Seo Yun. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series follows a lawyer named Lee Han Shin. He is responsible for making final decisions about approving paroles for prison inmates. The lawyer tries to prevent inmates with no regrets about their crimes from escaping from prison through paroles. He tries to stop such criminals from obtaining paroles through their influence, money, power, connections, and deceitful tactics. Park Chi Hyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Yoon Sang Ho directed it.

Here is everything about Parole Examiner Lee episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Parole Examiner Lee Episode 1:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview introduces Go Soo as parole examiner Lee Han Shin. He ensures that no one gets released without serving their sentence or genuine remorse. Yuri shows off her charisma as detective Ahn Seo Yun. She confidently chases the criminals. Baek Ji Won appears as loan shark Choi Hwa Ran. She teams up with the parole examiner to capture the wrongdoers. Lee Hak Joo plays the arrogant second-generation chaebol Ji Myung Seob. The viewers can look forward to a showdown between the parole examiner and the chaebol.

"The greatest strength of our drama is the variety and uniqueness of the characters. We hope viewers will look forward to the character combination created by Go Soo, Yuri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, which promises to bring laughter and fun," the producers shared.