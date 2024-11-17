Parole Examiner Lee Episode 1: Girls' Generation Member Yuri Defeats a Knife-Wielding Criminal

Parole Examiner Lee, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, is only a day away from its premiere. Ahead of episode 1 telecast, the production team has shared new details about the crime thriller drama. The newly released stills feature Girls' Generation member Yuri effortlessly defeating a knife-wielding criminal.

The legal drama, starring Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo, will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 18) at 8:50 pm KST. It will feature Yuri as detective Ahn Seo Yun. The promotional stills show her chasing a knife-wielding criminal. She fearlessly approaches the criminal even during a dangerous situation. According to the production team, the action scenes of Yuri will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

"Kwon Yuri invested a great deal of time into practicing so that she could perfect her acting, and her action scenes are truly one of the reasons why our drama is a must-watch. We hope that you'll enjoy watching Ahn Seo Yun catch the bad guys through exciting action scenes along with the journey of how she and Lee Han Shin meet and ultimately wind up blocking greater evil together," the producers commented.

Yuri as Ahn Seo Yun

The actress said she chose to star in the drama because of its unique theme. The Girls' Generation member said she was attracted to the intense charm of detective Ahn Seo Yun. Since action was one of her all-time favorites, it was another reason to choose this project.

"The theme of Parole Examiner Lee felt new and intriguing. I was especially drawn to the intense charm of Detective Ahn Seo Yun, and since the action is a genre I've always been interested in, I decided to take on the role. Watching Ahn Seo Yun's bravery and sense of justice, I felt I wanted to be like her. Filming this role has influenced me in many positive ways," Yuri shared.

Meanwhile, the cast member revealed she gained nearly 15 pounds (seven kilograms) for this role. It was necessary to improve her physical endurance since she had to perform all the action scenes during winter. The actress requested her fans watch the mini-series and see how the story unfolds.

"Since I had to perform action scenes during the cold winter, I worked hard to improve my physical endurance and even gained around 7 kilograms (approximately 15 pounds) for the role. Parole Examiner Lee will premiere soon. Please watch until the end to see how the story unfolds," Yuri revealed.