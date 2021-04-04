Park Soo Hong, Mother Take a Break from My Ugly Duckling; Taking Legal Action Against Brother for Cheating him

Park Soo Hong and his mother have decided to take a break from their program SBS' My Ugly Duckling following the financial dispute between the actor and his brother. The comedian is also initiating legal proceedings against his brother and sister-in-law for allegedly cheating on him.

SBS Confirms

In a press release, SBS has announced that the comedian has decided to take a break from My Ugly Duckling, which is also known as My Little Old Boy. "We would like to notify that Park Soo Hong and his mother have relayed their wishes to take a break from 'My Little Old Boy'. Both Park Soo Hong and his mother sent their apologies to viewers for causing concern, and also asked for understanding from the production staff.

'My Little Old Boy' will be respecting the wishes of Park Soo Hong and his mother. As a result, we ask for viewers' understanding and support." Allkpop quotes the channel as saying in a press release.

Park Comes to Mother's Rescue

This comes after the fans of the actor demanding the removal of his mother from the show for her alleged involvement in the cheating issue. However, Park Soo Hong responded to the public's response by stating that his parents are not involved in it and not to drag them into the controversy.

Legal Action Against Brother, Sister-in-law

The actor's lawyer Noh Jong-eon has stated that the company was started by Park and his brother with an agreement of sharing the earnings 7:3. However, his brother with his wife has inappropriately used the money for their personal gains.

"Though the company is a one-man agency that generates profit from Park's TV appearances, Park does not own any shares of the agency. Park's brother and his family hold all of the shares."The Korea Herald quotes the advocate as saying.

The Controversy

After rumours on the issue started doing rounds, Park Soo Hong admitted that he was cheated by his brother and sister-in-law. "It is true that I suffered financial losses at my previous agency. It's also true that that agency was run in my brother and my sister-in-law's names. After 30 years, I realized much of what I have achieved isn't mine. Although I was shocked and tried to talk it out to set things right, I have been unable to get a response," he confirmed in a post on Instagram.

Park Soo Hong's finances have been managed by his brother for three decades. He trusted them and never suspected them of cheating him someday. However, he got shocked recently when he realised that there was not much in his account and all his savings were in the names of his brother, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

It is now said that his brother opposed his marriage proposals, thereby ensuring that he remains single. His brother feared that they would lose access to his finances if the actor ties the knot. The person in question is estimated to have cheated 10 billion won ($8.8 million).