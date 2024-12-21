2024 SBS Drama Awards Red Carpet Looks: Park Shin Hye, Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, and More

The 2024 SBS Drama Awards red carpet featured a fashion parade by stars, including Park Shin Hye, Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun, and Kim Hye Yoon. This Year's best-dressed celebrities steered classic style with a modern twist. Every outfit showcased a combination of comfort and style.

The annual award ceremony was held at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 8:35 PM KST. Television personality Shin Dong Yup, Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon, and WJSN member Bona hosted the annual award ceremony. Kim Yo Han, Im Se Mia, actress Kim Bo Ra, actor Jang Dong Yoon, Jeon Yeo Been, Namgoong Min, Lomon, Kim Ji Hoon, BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Kim Do Hoon, and Kim Yoon Hye were the presenters.

The Atypical Family actress Park So Yi, The Fiery Priest stars Lee Hanee and Kim Hyeong Seo, Connection star Jeon Mi Do, and Good Partner actress Han Jae Yi were among the best-dressed attendees. From Park Shin Hye and Jang Na Ra to Nam Ji Hyun and Lee Hanee, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards.

Hosted at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, the 2024 SBS Drama Award honored excellence in television dramas across 12 categories, with titles divided into either drama or comedy for voting consideration. The most exciting award category of this glam event was Daesang (Grand Prize). The nominees for it were Flex x Cop star Ahn Bo Hyun, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection actor Hwang Jung Eum, Connection star Ji Sung, Good Partner actress Jang Nara, The Fiery Priest, actor Kim Nam Gil, and The Judge From Hell star Park Shin Hye.

The Fiery Priest 2 cast members BIBI, Ahn Chang Hwan, and Go Kyu Pil set the stage on fire with their epic collaboration. Dance crew La Chica lit up the stage with their creative, unique, and exclusive Carol dance routine. Girl group (G)I-DLE performed several of their hit songs, like Fate and Super Lady.