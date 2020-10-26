Park Seo Joon fans have been waiting for the actor to announce his next project after his successful drama Itaewon Class. Here is good news for Seo Joon fans as the actor is confirmed to have been offered the role to appear in the show Youn's Kitchen 3. Reports claim that the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actor is reviewing the offer positively.

Newsen website revealed that filming schedules are being worked out. The report also claimed that offers have been made to Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. They are said to be positively reviewing the offers. Reacting to the rumors of filming being planned in Jeju Island, the source speaking to Newsen stated that the location was not finalized yet.

Youn's Kitchen on Air from January

The third season of Youn's Kitchen is confirmed and is likely to be aired in January 2021. The show was scheduled to be filmed in various locations abroad this year but the plan was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead reports claimed that shooting will be scheduled in Korea and the cast and crew will start filming in November. However due to the coronavirus scare, details of the location have not been disclosed.

Youn's Kitchen is directed by Na Young Suk. This show is about the stars operating a restaurant in an unfamiliar location. This is the third season of the successful show and if accepted will be the second season for Park Seo Joon as he also made an appearance in the second season. Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi have been a part of the show from the first season. The first season was shot in Indonesia and the second season was filmed in Spain.

Park Seo Joon's last small screen appearance was in Itaewon Class that aired its last episode on March 21, 2020. However, he was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the ongoing Park Bo Gum starrer Record of Youth. It can be noted that Park Bo Gum had made a special appearance in Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class.