Park Seo Joon: Netizens Criticize Concrete Utopia Actor Following Stage Greeting Event

Park Seo Joon received criticism from netizens after a social media user shared a short clip of the actor attending a stage greeting event. The footage featured the actor refusing to accept a gift from an attendee. The video captured the attention of several netizens. They criticized him for his rude behavior.

With only a few days left before the release of Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon is busy with promotional activities for the upcoming South Korean disaster-thriller film. But he addressed the controversy by releasing an official statement on his fan cafe.

The actor explained the situation and requested his fans to understand why he refused to wear the headband. He asked his fans to stay strong and not to fear commotion when they were together. The actor said the presence of his fans keeps him strong.

Here is the Complete Statement:

I'm reaching out with this message, mindful of anyone who might have been affected and hurt. Initially, I was flustered when I learned about this fact (about the controversy). I believed that my fans might be even more distressed than I am. Yesterday, I read through each fan letter I received and went to bed thinking it was a good day, only to wake up to chaos. If I discuss my sentiments elsewhere, they might taken as excuses. So, I believe this might be a fitting place (for me to speak) since it is our exclusive space. During the stage greeting last Saturday, I was unaware of the intrusion. Suddenly, I found myself embraced by someone. She smelled alcohol. So I thought that person made a mistake. I was taken aback. But I put in effort to wrap up the situation on a good note since she wasn't the only one at the theater. Even my security team expressed their apologies for not intervening due to the ongoing event, but I reassured them it was all right. There's no need for concern. The following day, headlines surfaced about headbands. Yet, truthfully, I sweat profusely when I go to the stage greeting events. Given fans prefer my hair styled in various ways, I decided to have it up that day for ease of managing sweat. My hair had an immense amount of hair spray applied in the morning to hold it in place - to an extent my hair became hard like a helmet. But in this condition, placing anything on my hair causes me significant scalp discomfort. It might sound like an excuse, but you're aware that I would put on those hairbands without hesitation. People say I put Park Bo Young in an awkward situation by making her hold the headband, but I didn't think it was mine. I thought her fan gave the headband to her. So I thought the fan would be mad if I took what was Park Bo Young's. But I think there was a misunderstanding. Your presence keeps me strong. There's no fear when we're together. Please don't let the commotion disturb you. Sharing these sentiments should help ease my discomfort.

The Controversial Post

An exclusive report by a media outlet quoted an anonymous netizen and shared a post by the person. The post featured the actor addressing his fans during a stage greeting event for his upcoming film Concrete Utopia. He attended the program with Park Bo Young, who played his partner in the movie.

When the actor was interacting with the fans, an attendee came forward and handed over a couple headbands prepared by the person to Park Bo Young. The actress took the headbands and gave one of them to her co-star. He refused to accept the gift and made hand gestures indicating that he sprayed his hair.

Meanwhile, the person who brought the headbands clarified the situation.

"Due to the inability to approach Park Seo Joon directly, I gave the headband to Park Bo Young. I didn't ask them to wear it either. After the stage greeting event, he (Park Seo Joon) even accepted my fan letter," the fan wrote.